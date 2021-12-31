Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 3.3%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.51. Approximately 10,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 905,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.