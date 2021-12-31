Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,760.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,760 ($23.66) and last traded at GBX 1,709 ($22.97), with a volume of 1668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,707 ($22.95).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,550 ($20.84) to GBX 1,720 ($23.12) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,583.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,479.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 20.60 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.45), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,928,619.44).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

