Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.94.

Several research analysts have commented on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

BILI stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 290,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,398. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.