Binamon Achieves Market Cap of $9.80 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $1.84 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00058061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.72 or 0.07862546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,965.79 or 0.99910379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00053980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007830 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

