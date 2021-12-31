BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.66

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $2.12. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 45,999 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

