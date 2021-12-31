BioDelivery Sciences International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,295 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the average volume of 1,018 call options.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144,240 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth $6,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 81,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 31,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

