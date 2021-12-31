BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 381.64 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,273 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $50,881.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,842 shares of company stock worth $10,162,080. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

