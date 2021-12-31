Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,928 shares during the quarter. Grifols comprises about 2.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Grifols worth $80,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.47. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

