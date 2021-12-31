Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204,733 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,651 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 26.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 89,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $261,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $80.08 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

