BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.93% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.