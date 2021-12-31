BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 23,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,134,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

