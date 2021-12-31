BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) vs. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Head-To-Head Analysis

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84% Sierra Wireless -17.31% -17.47% -10.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Sierra Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.44 -$49.34 million ($2.07) -8.40

BlackSky Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BlackSky Technology and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17

Sierra Wireless has a consensus target price of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility and Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

