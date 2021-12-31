Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

