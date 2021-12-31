Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $471.34 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.15 and a 200-day moving average of $419.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

