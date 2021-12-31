Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,125 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INVH opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.41.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

