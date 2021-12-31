Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,586 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $52.36 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

