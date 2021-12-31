Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $260,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $8,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.