Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,433 Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after buying an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

RHHBY stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.