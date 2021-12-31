BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.00

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.42), with a volume of 139066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.60 ($1.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £804.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.38 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other news, insider Paul Marcuse purchased 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £19,907.10 ($26,760.45). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($47,049.33).

About BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

