BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 107,527 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 28.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,332,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $452,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

