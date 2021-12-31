BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 107,527 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.44.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile (NYSE:LEO)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
