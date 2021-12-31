Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $275.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $275.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

NYSE:BA opened at $202.71 on Wednesday. Boeing has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

