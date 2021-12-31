Boosted Finance Hits One Day Volume of $3,396.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $93,385.20 and $3,396.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,703.58 or 0.07916477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.34 or 1.00141522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007960 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

