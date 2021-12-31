BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Raised by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BWA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

