Brent Frei Sells 54,047 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

