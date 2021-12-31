BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.28. 178,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,299,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCTX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,040,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 136,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,665,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

