BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.28. 178,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,299,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.
