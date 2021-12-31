Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 985 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.
NYSE:CVS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $103.31. 13,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $104.56.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
