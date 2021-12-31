Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 985 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $103.31. 13,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.