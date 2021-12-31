Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $78.33. 3,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.