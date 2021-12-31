Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

