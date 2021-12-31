Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.83. 1,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

