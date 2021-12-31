BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Ronald J. Daniels Buys 10,402 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.