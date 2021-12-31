Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.00. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators.

