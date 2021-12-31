Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,725 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after purchasing an additional 192,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.