Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

