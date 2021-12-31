Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.03.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

