Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 2,221 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 27.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.85 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

