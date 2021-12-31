Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,406,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,562,000 after buying an additional 7,728,652 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $18,635,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,237,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,130,000 after buying an additional 502,341 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,190,000.

SPTS stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71.

