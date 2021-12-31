Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

HCAT opened at $40.56 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,778 shares of company stock worth $4,749,990 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

