Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EZPW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 18,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,894. The company has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

