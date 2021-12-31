Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MOV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,029. The company has a market cap of $958.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Movado Group news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $830,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,804. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,754,000 after buying an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

