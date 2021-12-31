Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce sales of $131.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.94 million and the highest is $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $132.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $533.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $499.49 million, with estimates ranging from $495.07 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

