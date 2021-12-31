Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.08 Million

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to report $63.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $29.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $208.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.07 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.46 million, with estimates ranging from $281.59 million to $326.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 1,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,828. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.10 million, a PE ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

