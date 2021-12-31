Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,040. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.46 and a beta of -1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

