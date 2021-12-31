Brokerages Expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter worth $112,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGO stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 2,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,195. Imago BioSciences has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

