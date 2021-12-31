Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report $16.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.87 million and the highest is $18.20 million. MannKind reported sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.88 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $89.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

