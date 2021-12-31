Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,523,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,518 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

SQNS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 160,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,897. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

