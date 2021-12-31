Brokerages Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Workhorse Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,134,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

