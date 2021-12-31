Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) PT at $67.67

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $66.31. 281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,975. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

