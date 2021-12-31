Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Target Price at $86.50

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

BAMXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS BAMXF remained flat at $$99.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

