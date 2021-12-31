Brokerages Set Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) PT at $29.67

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,643,230. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

