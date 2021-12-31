Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $98.82

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DEN opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,657,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

